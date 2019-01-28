Toby Melville / Reuters

Theresa May is risking fresh Brexit humiliation after hardline Eurosceptics warned they may not back a last-ditch move to help her secure a fresh deal from Brussels. Jacob Rees-Mogg and other senior members of the European Research Group (ERG) of backbench Tories stunned No.10 by announcing they would not vote for a new amendment seen as a lifeline for the PM’s own proposals. The amendment, tabled by Conservative grandee Sir Graham Brady, attempts to redefine the so-called Northern Irish ‘backstop’ that many Tories believe will potentially tie the UK indefinitely to EU rules. In a new bid to break the Parliamentary deadlock, May told a packed meeting of Tory MPs on Monday night that she would impose a three-line whip to support the Brady proposal. May, who delivered a withering put-down to Boris Johnson during the gathering, said that Brussels needed a clear vote from MPs rather than just complaints about the backstop. She also urged her party give her time to bring back a fresh Brexit package, revealing a new promise to make a fresh update by February 13, with a Commons vote soon after. One source suggested the ‘meaningful’ vote could be the following day, on Valentine’s Day. But veteran Eurosceptics including Rees-Mogg, Sir Bernard Jenkin, Sir Bill Cash and Mark Francois dismissed the amendment as too vaguely worded to be legally binding and suggested they would not back it.

Associated Press Theresa May in Downing Street

Up to 20 hardcore Brexiteers may refuse to back the Brady plan, and with a clutch of pro-EU Tories set to oppose it too the PM is facing yet another Commons defeat. The group will make its final decision at 6pm on Tuesday, just before the crunch vote. Jenkin told ITV: “I will not be backing the Brady amendment as far as I’ve decided so far...It’s vague because it’s meant to mean different things to different people. “If people vote for that in the expectation some things are going to happen and then they don’t happen it will lead to more misunderstanding and disappointment, it won’t help at all.” Minutes before May’s meeting, Rees-Mogg emerged from the ERG’s own meeting to announce that Brady’s amendment was being “over-egged”, saying: “I don’t think it changes anything.” “The Graham Brady amendment gives conditional approval, so that is an issue. It doesn’t say what it would be replaced with. “And Graham has said he could live with a [legal] protocol rather than changes to the [Withdrawal Agreement] text, whereas from our point of view there needs to be changes to the text. “There is no move to support it...What matters is what the Government is going to do - is it going to go back to the EU and ask for the Withdrawal Agreement to be reopened?” In the meeting, May faced down hardline Brexiteers to warn that they needed to give her something concrete to return to Brussels. Boris Johnson confronted her to demand some ‘straight advice’ on how meaningful the Brady amendment would be for the issue of the Northern Irish border. “We won’t know unless you support us, Boris,” the PM hit back.

Evening Standard Boris Johnson