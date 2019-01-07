Theresa May Sparks Anger After Praising Brexit Opportunities In Hospital Staffed By EU Nationals

Theresa May has been labelled “audacious” after delivering a speech exalting the benefits of Brexit on the health service at a hospital where one in ten doctors is from the EU.
Speaking at the launch of the much-awaited 10-year plan for the NHS at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Merseyside, the PM said the government’s pledge to boost health budgets by £20.5bn a year was only possible because “we will no longer be sending vast annual sums to Brussels”.
But May has come under fire after research from pro-EU campaign group Best for Britain revealed that 13% of the doctors working at the hospital are from the European Union.
The data – also provided by Tech for UK – showed that, overall, 114 doctors, nurses and health visitors at Alder Hey are EU nationals.
Labour MP Alison McGovern accused the prime minister of “parading” her long-term plan for the NHS at a time it is “facing the greatest threat to its existence”.
According to figures from parliament, 63,000 NHS staff in England are EU nationals – 5.6% of all workers.
Calling for a second EU referendum, McGovern said: “World-class children’s hospitals like Alder Hey are held together by the dedication and expertise of EU staff, who we cannot afford to lose due to Brexit.
“Nobody voted for Brexit to harm the NHS, but we’re now seeing an exodus of EU staff, the drying up of drug supplies, and less funding for an already struggling NHS.”
Meanwhile, fellow People’s Vote campaigner Luciana Berger pointed out that Alder Hey was rebuilt using financing from the European Investment Bank – something that will not be available after the UK leaves the EU.
“It is beyond parody that the prime minister has the audacity to claim that Brexit benefits our NHS, standing in a hospital that was built using over £50m of financing available to the UK because of our EU membership,” the Liverpool Wavertree MP said, adding that NHS Trusts across the UK rely on European investment to build facilities.
“The government willingly cutting off access to this – especially with absolutely no plan for how to replicate it – amounts to a dereliction of duty,” Berger added.
“This is further proof that Brexit means less money for our NHS, not more. The fibs people were told during the referendum in 2016 are proven wrong every day. This is why we need a People’s Vote.”
The criticism comes after May and NHS England boss Simon Stevens unveiled the much-delayed long-term plan for the health service.
Health chiefs claim that the strategy – which will see investment in high-tech treatments and diagnostic testing – could see save up to 500,000 lives.