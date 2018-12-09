Theresa May is facing a battle to save both her political career and her Brexit deal ahead of Tuesday’s Commons showdown.

After five days of debating, MPs will on Tuesday vote on the ‘divorce’ deal struck between May and Brussels, with expectations that she is seriously struggling to get enough support.

With Tory hardliners angry at the prospect of the UK being tied too closely to the EU, and Labour refusing to support the terms of her deal, the chances of it being approved with the simple majority of 320 of the 639 MPs eligible to vote is highly unlikely.

Against that backdrop, a number of ex-Cabinet ministers - including Boris Johnson - refused to rule out leadership bids over the weekend.

The scale of the loss will determine what happens next, with options seemingly including a return to Brussels to push for better terms. On Sunday night, May spoke to EU leaders, including European Council president Donald Tusk and Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

In her final attempt to win over Tory rebels, May warned on Sunday that they risk handing Jeremy Corbyn the keys to Number 10 unless they back her Brexit deal.

Speculation is mounting that May might be forced to delay the vote in a last-ditch effort to avoid defeat, as the Sunday Times reported it would give May time to “handbag” the EU into a better deal and convince Tory MPs to lend her their support.

But Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay insisted on the Andrew Marr Show hours later that the vote would still go ahead on Tuesday as planned because “it’s a good deal and it’s the only deal”.