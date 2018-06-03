Theresa May has been hit with fresh Conservative attacks on her leadership as she attempts to steer the UK through Brexit.

Former Cabinet Minister Priti Patel accused the Prime Minister and Chancellor Philip Hammond of “negativity” as they attempt to lead the country out of the European Union.

Patel, who quit as International Development Secretary in November over undisclosed and unauthorised meetings in Israel, told The House magazine the Government needed to articulate a “better vision for the future” after Brexit.

Hedge fund boss and Tory donor Crispin Odey went further and called for May to be replaced by Environment Secretary Michael Gove to see the country through the negotiations.

Odey told the Observer the Prime Minister could not make decisions and would not see Brexit through.

Their interventions came as May’s Government faced increasing pressure to find a workable and swift solution to deadlock over customs and the Irish border.

Patel told The House that the Conservatives had become “lazy” and she heard “too much relentless talking down” of Britain’s economy.