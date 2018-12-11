Theresa May is facing growing expectations of a dramatic vote of no confidence as Tory MPs seize what they think is their best chance to topple her before Christmas. Pressure intensified significantly on Tuesday night as the Prime Minister arrived back in the UK from a whistle-stop tour of EU capitals in a desperate bid to save her Brexit deal. Several MPs suggested the 48-letter threshold required for a Tory leadership vote had been finally passed, and one senior source told HuffPost UK that more letters had been submitted while May was abroad. The plotters, who range from Brexiteers to Remainers, believe the last straw was May’s decision to postpone a crunch Commons vote on her Brexit proposals. A Tory vote of no confidence can only be triggered once 15% of the party’s MPs write letters to Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee. HuffPost UK understands that Sir Graham has made clear that if the threshold is ever reached he would only ever inform the Prime Minister in person, rather than via telephone or email.

PA Ready News UK Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady

With May due to fly out to Dublin and then to Brussels on Wednesday ahead of an EU summit, rebel MPs believed they had a “narrow window” of less than 18 hours in which to ensure Sir Graham could break the news to the PM. One MP said that Brady is expected to meet her in her Commons office on Wednesday morning and under party rules would then proceed swiftly to staging the confidence vote. The Commons is due to break up for its Christmas recess next week, and some of her allies believed that once she got to the festive season she could come back in the New Year with a fresh attempt to win support for her deal. One source told HuffPost UK that they believed enough letters had been submitted to ensure a confidence vote. “There’s a narrow window and we have to seize it.” Another source in the backbench Brexiteers’ European Research Group added that the 48 letter mark had indeed been passed.

Theresa May and Angela Merkel in Berlin on Tuesday

A former Cabinet minister said that his last count for letters was in ‘the upper thirties’ because of public statements plus private discussions. “It does feel like something’s changed with a genuine ‘enough is enough’ feeling last night and perhaps even more so today, watching the PM begging around Europe. It’s angered colleagues, it looks so damned demeaning.” Plotters believe they can force a quick two-week leadership contest among MPs and party members, with a newly centralised membership system allowing voting by email rather than just post. However, even if a confidence vote was held this Thursday, the party would not have enough time to get a new leader in place before Christmas. May could be forced to stay on as ‘caretaker PM’ until the New Year. May was due to arrive back at Downing Street at 9pm after a dizzying day of European diplomacy in the Hague, Berlin and Brussels. The scene had echoes of the last days of Margaret Thatcher in 1990, when she was in Paris on an overseas trip while back home large numbers of Tory MPs voted for rival Michael Heseltine. Within days she was ousted from Downing Street.