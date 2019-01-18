Theresa May Rules Out Snap Election As She Summons Cabinet For 'Brexit Plan B' Talks

Theresa May has ruled out calling a snap election as she summoned cabinet ministers to Downing Street to help plot a way through the Brexit chaos.

The prime minister is meeting more than half of her top ministers on Friday to plot “next steps”, as well as making calls to EU leaders, as she frantically tries to pull together a ‘Plan B’ following the defeat of her draft deal in parliament this week.

She must return to the Commons with an updated plan by Monday, after pro-Remain rebel MPs forced the government into a tight deadline following Tuesday’s heavy loss.

Asked if she could rule out May calling an election as a potential option, a Number 10 spokeswoman said “yes”, following reports that Whitehall was gearing up for a snap poll.

The PM can, however, prepare for some difficult conversations with her cabinet colleagues, who are publicly setting out their own Brexit red lines.

International development secretary Penny Mordaunt said on Friday a no-deal Brexit would be better than staying in the EU, despite the disruption it would cause.

She insisted May could not agree to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s demand to take no-deal off the table, as it is the strongest bargaining chip in talks with Brussels.

It comes after the Daily Telegraph reported that up to 20 middle-ranking ministers could resign unless they are given a free vote on a backbench bid, led by Labour’s Yvette Cooper and Tory Nick Boles, to rule out a no-deal exit from the EU.