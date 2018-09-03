Theresa May has issued a brutal smackdown to Boris Johnson, declaring he has no new ideas on Brexit and is not a “serious” leadership contender.

In Number 10’s most pointed ever criticism of the former Foreign Secretary, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman let rip after Johnson savaged her Chequers compromise plan for the UK quitting the EU.

With remarks authorised by May herself, her spokesman said Johnson’s latest criticism in the Daily Telegraph had failed to come up with an alternative solution.

“Boris Johnson resigned over Chequers. There are no new ideas in this article to respond to,” he said.

“What we need at this time is serious leadership with a serious plan and that’s exactly what the country has with this Prime Minister and this Brexit plan.”

Asked if No 10 was saying Johnson not a serious politician, the spokesman replied: “I am simply putting forward that she’s a serious Prime Minister putting forward serious proposals.”

“The Chequers proposals are the only credible and negotiable plan which has been put forward and will deliver on the will of the British people.”

Johnson sparked the angry Downing Street backlash by declaring her Chequers plan – named after her country home where it was hammered out by the Cabinet – she had “gone into battle with the white flag fluttering over our leading tank”.

He wrote that the UK has “not even tried” to get the right deal on the Northern Ireland border issue, claiming the whole plan was a “fix” that would lead to “victory” for Brussels.