MPs and business leaders have reacted with fury as Theresa May revealed she will not get a Brexit deal in time for MPs to hold a “meaningful vote” this week.

Critics warned the Prime Minister’s decision meant no-deal Brexit was “hurtling closer”, while one industry group said businesses have “lost all faith in the political process”, amid fears time is running out for an agreement before Britain quits the bloc.

It came as reports on Sunday night hinted a delay to quitting the EU is being considered in London and Brussels. The Telegraph reported Downing Street officials have drawn up a series of options to quell a Tory mutiny, including a delay for up to two months.

Meanwhile, the Guardian suggested Brexit could be delayed until 2021 under plans being examined by senior EU officials.

On Sunday, May pledged that MPs would be given a final say on the terms of Britain’s withdrawal from the EU by March 12 at the latest - just 17 days before so-called Brexit Day on March 29.

A cross-party group of MPs seeking to block a no-deal break immediately confirmed they would be tabling an amendment giving the House of Commons the power to demand a delay to Brexit if an agreement is not in place by mid-March.

Labour MP Yvette Cooper, who has drawn up the plan with Conservative former minister Sir Oliver Letwin, said it would now become the “real meaningful vote” on the Brexit deal.

“The Prime Minister isn’t acting responsibly in the national interest, but MPs from all sides need to do so,” she said.

Speaking to reporters on the flight out to an EU-League of Arab States summit, May insisted she was sticking to her timetable for the UK to leave in less than five weeks’ time.

“It is still within our grasp to leave the European Union with a deal on March 29,” she said.

However, her acknowledgement that she cannot get a deal to put to MPs this week, means there will now be a further series of votes in the Commons on an amendable Government motion on Wednesday.