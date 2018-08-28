A defiant Theresa May has warned that she would fight any attempt by Boris Johnson to topple her as Tory leader and Prime Minister.

May insisted she wanted to lead the Conservatives “for the long term”, suggesting she wanted to contest the next general election despite growing disquiet in her party that she could lose to Jeremy Corbyn.

Speaking to reporters on her trip to Africa, the PM shrugged off speculation that the former foreign secretary would launch a leadership challenge.

“I am in this for the long term. I am in this for delivering for the British people, and that’s what I’m focused on,” she said. “They want us to leave the EU and I and the government will be delivering on that.”

Pressed explicitly on whether she would take on Johnson if he challenged her leadership, May stressed: “I am in it for the long term, I am in this for delivering for the British people.”

Johnson quit the cabinet over the PM’s Chequers compromise plan for the UK’s exit from the EU, declaring that Britain could be “reduced to the status of a colony” of Brussels.