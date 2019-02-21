Theresa May's Whips Branded 'Useless' By Brexit-Backing Labour MPs

Theresa May has been branded “hopeless” by Brexit-backing Labour MPs who revealed no-one in government has tried to persuade them to back her deal, despite their rebellion against attempts to delay the UK’s exit from the EU.

The prime minister has reached out to the likes of Caroline Flint and John Mann, promising to address concerns over issues like workers’ rights and promising funding for Leave-backing communities in return for support for her agreement with the EU.

But several of the Labour MPs who abstained on an anti-no deal amendment tabled by Yvette Cooper earlier this month – against Jeremy Corbyn’s orders – said they had received no contact from ministers or whips.

One described the government as “useless”, and another said ministers were “a bunch of amateurs”.

At least five of the 25 Labour rebels said they were now ready to back Cooper’s second attempt to delay Article 50 in ‘high noon votes’ on Wednesday.

If passed, it would effectively see MPs vote to either agree to a no-deal Brexit or order the PM to seek an extension to Article 50 if she cannot get support for her deal by March 13.

Many say they have been won over following reassurances from the former Labour leadership candidate, while no-one in government had attempted to persuade them otherwise.

It comes after the three MPs who quit the Tories on Wednesday revealed no government figures had tried to persuade them to stay, raising further questions about the whipping operation.

One of the Labour abstainers, John Spellar, said he was willing to support a short Brexit delay from March 29 to June 30, but had not yet decided whether to support “Cooper 2”.