5 Sneaky Signs That You Could Have PCOS

AlexanderFord via Getty Images

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) affects 1 in 10 women in the UK.

The condition is a hormonal imbalance that affects ovaries, the reproductive organs and oestrogen and progesterone levels. It occurs when your body produces unusually high levels of the male-sex hormone androgens, which causes your reproductive hormones to become imbalanced.

While people with PCOS tend to experience irregular periods, infertility, facial hair and oily skin, there are more subtle symptoms that people could be missing. HuffPost UK spoke with Mike Kocsis, a Hormone Expert at Balance My Hormones to learn about the more overlooked signs of PCOS.

5 overlooked signs of PCOS

Excessive body hair

Kocsis said: “It’s fairly common knowledge that excessive, dark facial and neck hair in women is a sign of PCOS. Known as hirsutism, this is caused by an excess production of androgen in the body.”

However, he pointed out, facial hair isn’t the only thing you should look for, as excessive, thick and dark hair around the nipples, chest, back, buttocks and thighs can also be a sign of PCOS as your body is producing too many androgens.

He added: “However, it’s worth mentioning that if the hair is thin and light, then this is perhaps less of a concern than if the hair is thicker and darker.”

Thinning hair from the head

Kocsis explained that, in the same way that high levels of androgen production can result in excessive hair growth, it can also actually lead to the hair on your head thinning, becoming drier and damaged and even falling out entirely.

He added: “Not only that but you may find your scalp to feel drier and itchier, with dandruff and build-up being another common symptom with PCOS sufferers.”

He said this can be treated at home with specialised shampoos and multivitamins that are rich in iron, magnesium and zinc.

However, he added,“if after around six months or so you don’t notice a difference, then you should visit a doctor who can prescribe antiandrogens, a medical shampoo or contraceptives to help balance your hormones.”

Sugar cravings

Kocsis said: “Insulin is a key hormone which is responsible for managing your blood sugar levels and turns food into energy.

“According to the NHS, many women with PCOS are resistant to insulin and produce higher levels to overcome this which causes people to feel hungry, fatigued and crave sugary foods.”

He advised that aside from keeping a balanced diet and avoiding too much sugar, if you find yourself craving foods or binge-eating more than you should, visit your GP who can support you.

Sleep apnoea

Kocsis said: “Do you find yourself feeling tired throughout the day, despite sleeping through the night? Or has your partner commented on your snoring? Surprisingly this could be caused by PCOS.”

He explained that sleep apnoea is a condition where your breathing stops and starts while you sleep, resulting in loud snoring, gasping or choking during the night and waking up with a sore throat and dry mouth.

A study conducted by the University of Chicago back in 2011 found the risk of sleep apnoea is “at least five to ten-fold higher in women with PCOS” due to the insulin imbalance caused by the syndrome.

Dry and dark patches of skin

Kocsis said: “If you’ve noticed dark and dry isolated patches of skin across your body, this could be a sign of PCOS. The patches, medically referred to as Acanthosis Nigricans, usually appear in the armpits, neck or groin and are linked to both imbalanced hormone and insulin levels.”

