These Are The Films Turning 20 In 2025 And Wow, We Feel Old

Well, well, well. It’s 2025. Even if many of us feel that time has barely moved since 2020.

While there is so much to look forward to this year, including a new Bridget Jones flick and a third season of Squid Game, we’re taking a moment to look back at all the films that came out 20 years ago in, yes, 2005.

What better way to start the year than feeling absolutely ancient? Exactly. We’re all in this together.

The films that came out 20 years ago

Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith

Yes, that’s right. The final instalment in the hotly-debated Star Wars prequel trilogy was released 20 years ago this year. This film sees the kidnapping of emperor Palpatine and the final turn of events that created the Darth Vader we know and fear today.

Many Star Wars fans argue over the quality of the prequel series but personally, as a fan, I recommend watching them at least once. They’re fun! Just a little weird...

Batman Begins

The film that arguably changed superhero films as we see them today, Batman Begins, was released in 2005. With an all-star cast including Christian Bale, Morgan Freeman, Liam Neeson and Michael Caine, the film looks at Bruce Wayne’s martial arts training and how it inspired the beginning of his time as Batman.

Walk The Line

Chronicling the life of Country legend Johnny Cash and his wife June Carter-Cash, Walk the Line stars Jaoquin Phoenix as the Man in Black himself with Reese Witherspoon playing the role of June. The film was a hit with fans and the couple’s son revealed to The Express that he loved it.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Of course, the 2000′s were huge for Harry Potter fans and this film was no exception. The film follows Harry as he takes part in the Triwizard Tournament, a thrilling competition that pits him against more experienced students from Hogwarts and two rival wizarding schools.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe



Set during World War II, this classic story follows three siblings as they hide away in a country house for safety, just to find a magical wardrobe that transports them to a different world where they meet, yes, a talking lion and a witch.

Wedding Crashers

In what can only be described as a peak 2005 film, Wedding Crashers stars Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn as two friends who spend their free time crashing weddings. There is plenty of hijinks along the road and the two face a road bump when of course, one of them falls in love.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

In this eerie take on the Roald Dahl classic, director Tim Burton chose to stay more faithful to the original text than the 1977 adaptation. The film places far more emphasis on Wonka himself and veers away from musical numbers. Aside from the Oompa Loompas, of course.

Madagascar

In what is, in my opinion, a CLASSIC, Madagascar follows a team of animals as they leave the New York Central Park Zoo to find a better life outside of captivity with the help of some very helpful penguins. Obviously.

Hitch

Hitch follows the trials and tribulations of dating coach Alex “Hitch” Hitchens, played by Will Smith, as he dishes out dating technique advice but can’t actually quite land the woman of his dreams. Classic 2000′s romcom.

War of the Worlds

War of the Worlds follows a father, played by Tom Cruise, who is estranged from his children’s mother as he tries to keep himself and his children safe and reunited with thier mother in the wake of an alien invasion.

As you do.