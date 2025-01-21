These Are The Red Flag Signs Of Cervical Cancer You Should Look For

According to Cancer Research UK, there are around 3,300 new cervical cancer cases in the UK every year, that’s around nine every day. Additionally, cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer for women, with around 3,300 new cases every year.

This week is Cervical Cancer Prevention Week and Angela Sarmiento Betancourt MD, Medical Affairs Manager at healthtech company, myTomorrows, has shared the symptoms that people should never ignore.

She says: “Cervical cancer typically develops slowly, making early detection a key factor in successful treatment. However, its gradual progression is also why it can often go unnoticed — especially as it may not show symptoms for months or even years.”

The three red flag symptoms of cervical cancer that you should never ignore

The doctor explains: “Cervical cancer can often go unnoticed, as it doesn’t always produce symptoms. In many cases, it is most commonly picked up through regular cervical screenings.”

She revealed that when symptoms do occur, they are often:

Heavier periods than you are used to

Vaginal bleeding after sex, between periods, or after menopause

Pain during sex, particularly in your lower back, pelvis, or lower abdomen

She adds: “Fortunately, in the UK, women have access to comprehensive cervical cancer screenings, but globally, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women, and low- and middle-income countries have the highest rates of cervical cancer incidence and mortality.”

What causes cervical cancer?

Dr Betancourt says: “Most cases of cervical cancer form due to an infection from certain high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV).”

You can get HPV from:

Skin-to-skin contact of the genital area

Vaginal, anal or oral sex

She adds: “You can lower your chances of contracting HPV by using condoms, but as they do not cover all the skin around your genitals they don’t provide complete protection.”

When to see your GP