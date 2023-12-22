These Are The UK's Favourite Christmas Songs And No, Mariah Isn't Number One

We are just days away from Christmas and now that we know that Wham! officially beat Sam Ryder to the coveted number one spot, we can reveal the UK’s favourite Christmas songs ever and it turns out that despite all of our memes, Mariah Carey somehow isn’t the number one fave.

Yes, according to research conducted by digital headphones magazine Headphonesty, which looked at Google search data to determine which of Spotify’s top 100 songs are most loved by Britons, we don’t give our top slot to the popular favourite.

In fact, the song that hits the top of our charts... technically, arguably... isn’t a Christmas song.

With a winning 32,621 average searches per month, Somewhere Only We Know by Lily Allen is the UK’s favourite Christmas song. To be fair, it is the biggest Christmas song of the 21st century by a British artist but we’re still surprised to learn that it beats all other Christmas classics.

The most popular Christmas songs in the UK

Following closely behind at number two is of course, Mariah Carey Classic All I Want For Christmas Is You but then, and maybe it’s just me, they get a little weird.

Coming in at number three is the soulful hymn Silent Night followed by Jingle Bells, and Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.

it’s worth noting, then, that only one of the top five Christmas songs in the UK actually came out this century.

However, recent research from CSGO Luck reveals that globally, people have a touch more taste. Sorry.

New streaming data reveals that Wham!’s 1986 hit Last Christmas is the highest-earning and most streamed Christmas song that has been released in the past 50 years.

The Wham! classic is followed by All I Want For Christmas is You, Ariana Grande’s Santa Tell Me, Michael Bublé’s rendition of It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas and Sia’s Snowman.

Commenting on these findings, a spokesperson for CSGOLuck said, “Social media once again has revealed its power, as you would expect more classic Christmas songs to rank within the top 10. Most of the songs in the ranking have been, to some extent, trending on TikTok or Instagram, resulting in a surge of streams.”

