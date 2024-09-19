'They're English': BBC Radio Presenter Challenges Nigel Farage Over Immigration Comments

Nigel Farage watches the men's singles final at Wimbledon in July. via Associated Press

A BBC radio presenter challenged Nigel Farage over his complaints that members of some immigrant communities don’t speak English.

The Reform UK leader has said his concerns were “not about colour, but about culture”.

Appearing on BBC Radio Lancashire this morning, presenter Graham Liver asked Farage: “What did you mean by that?”

The MP for Clacton replied: “Well, come on, you and I both know there are parts of Burnley, parts of Blackburn, we could go to where we walk down a street [and] we wouldn’t hear English spoken, and we’d say ‘what on earth’s happened here’.”

The presenter then interrupted him to ask: “What’s wrong with that?”

After a pause, Farage replied: “Well it’s called England.”

Liver said: “Well they would say they’re English.”

Farage responded: “Well if they do that’s fantastic, but the worry is that an increasing number of young men, in particular, from those communities are adopting a set of values that are very, very un-English indeed.

“You know, we were told that as long as we managed immigration on a level that gave us integration in society, there wouldn’t be a problem, and that’s true. But that certainly has failed in some of those Lancashire towns.”

In a separate interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Farage also repeated his friend Donald Trump’s widely-debunked conspiracy theory about immigrants eating people’s pets.

He said: “Whenever Donald Trump makes a comment which is ridiculed, it always turns out to be true. I refer that to the cats and dogs.”