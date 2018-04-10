The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge haven’t confirmed whether their third child is a boy or a girl, but the public is betting on it being a girl who will be called Alice.
According to Ladbrokes, Alice is the most popular choice of girl’s name for the royal baby with odds of 5/1, while Philip is tipped as the most likely name for a boy at 16/1.
Other bookmakers have slightly different odds, with William Hill making Mary their favourite with odds of 3/1, followed by Alice at 6/1 and Victoria at 8/1. Coral has Mary and Alice as their joint favoured girls’ names at 5/1, with Victoria next with odds of 8-1.
Alex Apati, from Ladbrokes said, according to the Mail: “Punters are seemingly confident Kate will give birth to a girl as Alice is proving twice as popular as any other name in the market, but if it’s a boy it’s looking increasingly likely he’ll be named after his great grandfather.”
Almost as soon as the Duchess announced her pregnancy in September 2017, people started guessing what they thought the third royal baby would be called, and the predictions haven’t changed much in the meantime. Ladbrokes shared the odds for four potential names at the time: For the girls’, Alice had 7/1 odds, Victoria 10/1 and Alexandra 12/1. And the boys’ name, Arthur, had the odds of 10/1.
If the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stay true to form, they will choose another traditional name for their third child, following on from George and Charlotte. The couple are likely to welcome their third child any day now.