The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge haven’t confirmed whether their third child is a boy or a girl, but the public is betting on it being a girl who will be called Alice.

According to Ladbrokes, Alice is the most popular choice of girl’s name for the royal baby with odds of 5/1, while Philip is tipped as the most likely name for a boy at 16/1.

Other bookmakers have slightly different odds, with William Hill making Mary their favourite with odds of 3/1, followed by Alice at 6/1 and Victoria at 8/1. Coral has Mary and Alice as their joint favoured girls’ names at 5/1, with Victoria next with odds of 8-1.