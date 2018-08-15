Thirty-one people have been charged with raping and trafficking girls in the Huddersfield area.

Thirty men and one woman have been charged with numerous offences including rape and trafficking with intent to engage in sexual exploitation.

The allegations relate to offences against five women, which occurred between 2005 and 2012.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “The allegations against the defendants are non-recent sexual offences, having occurred between 2005 and 2012 and relate to five women.

“The offences were committed against them as children in the Huddersfield area and are alleged to have taken place while the women were aged between 12 and 18 years old.”

The defendants are:

Banaras Hussain aged 37, of Shipley, is charged with one count of rape of a female over 16.

Banaris Hussain, aged 35, of Huddersfield, is charged with one count of rape of a girl aged 13 – 15.

Mohammed Suhail Arif, aged 30, of Huddersfield, is charged with rape of girl aged 13-15.

Iftikar Ali, aged 37, of Huddersfield, is charged with attempted rape of girl aged 13-15 and three counts of rape of a girl aged 13-15.

Mohammed Sajjad, aged 31, of Huddersfield, is charged with four counts of rape of a female age 13-15, one rape of a girl under 13 and facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

Fehreen Rafiq, aged 38, of Huddersfield, she is charged with two counts of facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

Umar Zaman, aged 30, of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.

Basharat Hussain, aged 31, of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.

Amin Ali Choli, aged 36, of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of a female over 16-years-old.

Shaqeel Hussain, aged 35, of Dewsbury, is charged with rape of a female aged 13-15 and two counts of trafficking.

Mubasher Hussain, aged 35, of Huddersfield, is charged with rape of a female aged 13-15 and sexual assault.

Abdul Majid, aged 34, of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of female aged 13-15.

Mohammed Dogar, aged 35, of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of facilitating the commission of child sex offence.

Usman Ali, aged 32, of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.

Mohammed Waqas Anwar, aged 29, of Huddersfield, is charged with five counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.

Gul Riaz, aged 42, of Huddersfield, is charged with rape of a female aged 13-15.

Mohammed Akram, aged 41, of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of trafficking with a view to sexual exploitation of a female and rape of a female aged 14-15.

Manzoor Akhtar, aged 29, of Huddersfield, is charged with trafficking and three counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.

Samuel Fikru, aged 30, of Camden, has been charged with two counts of rape of female aged 13-15.

A further 12 men, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have also been charged with numerous offences in connection with the same investigation.

The defendants will appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court on 5 and 6 September 2018.