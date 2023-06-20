This Body Part Is Linked To Penis Size – And It's Not Feet

J Studios via Getty Images

If you’re a fellow with a larger-sized nose than most, then it’s probably no coincidence that you have a bigger member, too.

That’s according to a new study which found men who were exposed to higher levels of testosterone whilst growing as babies in the womb are more likely to have bigger noses and penises.

Researchers in South Korea analysed the results of a study that was conducted in 2021. They found that men with a nose size of 4.5cm (1.7in) long had an average non-erect penis of 10cm (4in).

However, those with a larger nose size of 5.5cm (2.1in) had an average penis size of 13.4cm, which is over five inches.

“Nose size is an important indicator of penile size. And penile circumference increased with foot size,” said researcher Dr Sungwoo Hong, according to The Sun.

Hong continued: “Several studies have suggested that hormone exposure in the prenatal period affects the growth of reproductive organs.”

In more recent years, the average size of an erect penis has increased. And while the boys (and girls) might be smiling, this isn’t necessarily good news.

A Stanford University study which was published in the World Journal of Men’s Health, looked at data from 75 studies with over 55,000 men from 1992 to 2021 and focused on the length of an erect penis.

The team involved in the study found that the average size of a penis has grown by 24% over a 30-year period.

And when it comes to changes in penis size, another study showed there’s a measurable difference between being a ‘grower’ or a ‘shower.’

If you aren’t familiar with the term, a ‘grower’ is a person with a penis that grows a considerable amount when erect, whereas a ‘shower’ is someone with a penis that doesn’t increase that much in size when erect – which means even when it’s flaccid there’s still a lot to see.

Experts examined the distinctions between the two and, at The European Association of Urology Congress in Milan, presented a study concluding what actually makes men growers or showers.

They said if a man’s penis grows in size by 56% or more when he’s erect then he is a grower – with 24% of men forming a part of this group.

However, if your erection does not increase your penis size by at least 31% you are indeed a shower.