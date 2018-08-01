An organisation has come up with an innovative way of promoting environmental issues by letting you plant a tree every time President Donald Trump tweets about climate change. Treespond (see what they did there?) was founded by Bacho Khachidze and Lasha Kvantaliani and is an online campaign that utilises a ‘green’ digital currency called OXYN.

“We believe, that ignorance is as devastating as climate change itself,” explain the campaign’s founders. In response they’ve collated every tweet that Trump has made about climate change and then given it a rating on their own self-created ‘ignorance scale’. The more ignorant the quote, the more trees need to be planted in response. You can choose to plant as little or as many trees towards each quote and once its been fulfilled you can move onto the next tweet.

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

