This Juice Range Is Made From 'Ugly' Fruit And Veg And Will Cut Food Waste

A new juice range has been created to make use of ‘ugly’ fruit and veg that would otherwise go to waste.

Waste Not, which has been created by two of Tesco’s major produce suppliers, uses apples, beetroot, strawberries and watermelons that fail to meet produce specification. It is estimated that two fifths of ‘ugly’ fruit and veg is rejected by supermarkets in the UK for not meeting certain standards.

The Waste Not range will be sold in 350 Tesco stores across the UK and cost £1.50 for 250ml bottle. Within the first 12 weeks of going on sale, these juices are expected to save around 3.5 tonnes of wasted fruit and vegetables.