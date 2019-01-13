This Is How Tuesday's Crunch Brexit Vote Will Play Out - And What Happens If May Loses

It’s the story that will dominate the news next week – the moment MPs finally cast their vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal, determining the direction the UK will take as it leaves the EU. Will the threat of no-deal scare enough MPs into backing Theresa May and her controversial backstop? Or will the European Research Group – a collection of ardent Brexiteers passionately opposed to the PM’s deal – be able to gather up enough support to topple the plan? One way or another, it’s what we’re all going to be talking about. But how will the week actually pan out?

PA Wire/PA Images

After a gruelling five days of parliamentary debate on May’s Brexit deal, Tuesday evening will see MPs finally given the chance to decide whether to back the PM’s proposal on how the UK should leave the EU. The so-called ‘meaningful vote’ comes a month later than originally expected after it was shelved by May back in December, who admitted at the time that her deal would have been “rejected by a significant margin”. So the moment that MPs file into the Commons’ division lobbies will be a huge one for the PM – has she done enough to convince MPs, including those in her own party, to back the Chequers deal? It won’t take long to find out. As little as 15 minutes later – after MPs have had their names recorded and counted by Commons officials – Speaker John Bercow will announce the result.

PA Archive/PA Images Bercow will announce the results of the meaningful vote