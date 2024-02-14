This Is The Exact Date That The UK Could Be Hit With Heavy Snow

If you’ve been waiting for thick white snow, you may be in luck as, according to data from forecasters at WXCharts, we’re expecting heavy snowfall from Saturday, February 24th.

First it is expected to hit the North East and North West of England as well as lower regions of Scotland. However, the heaviest snow is expected to fall in Newcastle, Middlesborough, and Sunderland — all of which can expect between 5mm and 10mm of snow.

What temperatures can we expect in coming weeks?

The experts at WXCharts have prediocted that temperatures in Scotland will drop to potentially as low as -5C (as a Scot... help), with Wales potentially facing lows of -4C and even London expected to go below freezing at -1C expected around February 26th.

Speaking to The Mirror, Met Office spokeswoman Andrea Bishop said that it’s too early to say with certainty if we will get these huge blasts of snow but we could actually expect snow on higher ground from today.

Bishop told The Mirror: “Snow this week will largely be confined to high ground in the north, as is usual for the time of year. It’ll gradually get milder from the south this week, with periods of heavy rain for some. There’s a chance of a northerly airflow bringing cooler conditions at times later in February, but it’s too early to determine details.”

Another spokesperson did assure that late February into early March is a common time for snow saying: “During late February and early March, there is a higher than normal likelihood of northerly or easterly winds dominating, which would increase the chance of colder and drier than average conditions.”

“Spells of milder and wetter weather are still likely to occur at times, especially in the south and southwest, with the potential for snow on the boundary between milder and colder air.”