On Christmas Eve, millions of kids around the world leave their stockings out in the hope Santa will fill them with everything on their lists. But what about the big man himself? When does he get a break? We asked some Santas what they’d most like for Christmas this year – and their answers ranged from a foot massage from Mrs Claus to some bigger asks... ‘Children warm and well-fed... and a Labour government.’ Mike Facherty, a.k.a Henley Santa, is 30 years into his Santa-ing career and by now is so into character, he makes a joke about being “snowed under” as soon as he picks up the phone. He also describes himself on his very jolly bungeblog as an “Olympic Chimnast”.

HenleySanta

Facherty starts by telling us a possibly-apocryphal story. When the Archbishop of Canterbury was asked what he wanted for Christmas, he said: “Well, I’d love a new pair of slippers, and I need to break in a new pipe.” Then, when he looked at the paper, it read: “Head rabbi calls for peace on Earth, Pope calls for an end to hunger, Archbishop of Canterbury wants a new pipe and slippers.” Ahhh. Proceeding with caution, Santa says: “Obviously more than any present, I’d like all children to be warm, well-fed and not living on the streets this Christmas – and I’d like to see a Labour government!” And this from a Henley man! “Also I do a bit of puppetry and I haven’t got a good Punch,” he adds. “I’m hoping my wife might get me a good one – there are some lovely handmade ones available, but they get quite expensive, so I’d be perfectly happy with something cheaper.” ‘The perfect giant Santa selfie’ For the last 11 Christmases, a ginormous Santa bearing a passing resemblance to Zippy from Rainbow has become part of the festive scenery in Manchester, perched happily in front of the town hall. Thanks to the miracle of communication and his excellent Twitter account (@MCRSanta), we were able to get in touch. “All I’ve ever wanted – and something I’m continually searching for – is the perfect giant Santa selfie,” he tells HuffPost UK.

Had a load of correct answers and a load of ridiculous incorrect answer for this week's Giant Santa's Christmas Cracker Competition (TM) The winner will be announced at 5pm! #mcrchristmaspic.twitter.com/kY11d4Wtr9 — MCRSanta (@MCRSanta) November 19, 2018

Thousands of visitors to Manchester’s Christmas Markets take selfies with him every year. “I try and score as many people as I can, but I’m yet to find the perfect 11/10 (I, of course, use the Spinal Tap scoring system),” he says. “I’m looking for perfect subject matter (i.e. me), great light, focus, framing. It’s not a lot to ask, yet the quality of selfies today have a lot to answer for.” Being the purveyor of Christmas dreams, MCR Santa says he seldom receives gifts anyway. “My joy is in the giving,” he says. “However, given I spend six cold weeks perched atop a 10-metre-high plinth outside Manchester Town Hall, a mild winter would be well received. Or, a huge mirror, because my vanity knows no bounds…” ‘A week in the sun on a Caribbean beach’ “There’s a number of things I’d really like to have,” says Mark Theobald, a retired teacher and amateur actor who, among a host of festive gigs, is Dubai Airport’s resident Santa. Toasty gig!

MarkTheobald