The aerospace firm Airbus has issued a strong warning over the impact of Britain’s departure from the EU, saying a withdrawal without a Brexit deal would put thousands of Airbus jobs in the UK at risk.

“Put simply, a no-deal scenario directly threatens Airbus’ future in the UK,” said Tom Williams, chief operating officer of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, on Thursday.

But why is this a big deal? Here’s what you need to know:

Why might Airbus pull out?

Airbus is a major player in the aerospace and defence industry, operating commercial aircraft, helicopters and defence and space branches of its company.

For its operations in the UK, it relies on “frictionless trade”, which, under customs union and single market rules, means it can easily shift parts and materials between EU countries without fees or regulations.

But it says that any change in these procedures would have a major industrial cost and impact.

Publishing a Brexit “risk assessment” on its website, the firm called on the Government to extend the planned transition period from EU membership, due to run until December 2020 if a deal is agreed, saying it was too short for the business to reorganise its supply chain.

The firm stressed a sudden end to free movement rules would directly threaten its future in the UK.

It said that employees need to be able to move across borders at short notice to fix production line issues, and new visa requirements would make them “more complicated to deal with”, affecting “the long-term competitiveness of UK sites”.

How many staff does Airbus employ in the UK?

The firm directly employs 14,000 people at 25 sites in Britain and supports more than 100,000 jobs in the wider supply chain.

Around 6,000 people are employed at the firm’s wing manufacturing plant in Broughton, North Wales. The second largest site in Filton, near Bristol employs approximately 4,000 people.