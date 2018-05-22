It has been estimated that 8 million pieces of plastic are entering the oceans every single day. With that in mind, one of the simplest things you can do to reduce your plastic footprint is to get in the habit of using a reusable water bottle. However, this sustainable life decision comes with one big asterisk. Though it might be better for the planet to invest in a reusable bottle, if you don’t clean it regularly you risk a build-up of nasty micro-bacteria. Dr Andrew Singer, senior scientist at the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology tells HuffPost UK that there is likely to be a combination of “oral” and “environmental” bacteria, including viruses, left on your bottle if you don’t clean it regularly.

HuffPost UK

If that wasn’t bad enough, there’s also a chance that infectious E. coli bacteria could be found on or in a reusable water bottle, he warns. This could be due to poor personal hygiene routines like not washing hands after using the toilet or even taking your bottle into the toilet with you. “When you flush the toilet, the toilet water will get aerosolised and a fraction of the water droplets can land on and in your water bottle. This is the most likely way for E. coli to get there,” he tells HuffPost UK. Sugary drinks are also a bigger source of bacterial build up than water, so be sure to give your bottle an even deeper clean if you’re drinking sweet stuff. For those who choose or need to use retractable sippers or straws, Dr Singer explains that these extra bits retain more moisture and more difficult to clean - so extra care is needed. So, although your bottle is reusable, it (unfortunately) does not maintain its own cleanliness. It’s absolutely imperative to clean your bottle daily, like you would with cutlery, crockery and coffee mugs. That means no leaving it on your desk and just refilling it. Here are a few simple, eco-friendly pointers on how to keep your bottle squeaky clean.

kieferpix via Getty Images