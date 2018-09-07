It was the start of 2017 and Ryan Williams, 21, was sat in his car outside a newsagents. In his glove box, he had a thank you card which he’d been meaning to write for his dog’s vet, however he’d never got around to it. When the student, from Essex, clocked an ambulance parked up on the opposite side of the road, he decided it was high time he made use of the card. He then walked across the road and left it on the vehicle’s windscreen, inside it read: “Dear heroes, thank you for always being there.” Ryan is one of many who have taken time out of their day to thank the emergency service in recent times. London Ambulance service told HuffPost UK it received over 1,200 letters and messages recognising its work in 2017, with an average of 100 messages arriving per month. There’s even a hashtag for the trend #BlueLightHappy, where paramedics (and other emergency service staff) share stories of people doing nice things for them.

“I think lots of us don’t think about our emergency services much unless we are part of an emergency ourselves,” Ryan tells HuffPost UK. A few months before writing the card, he had attempted suicide and says the ambulance crew that attended the incident were very calm and gentle. “I felt really cared for,” he recalls. “In the back of the ambulance the man was very concerned for me and talked to me about how valuable my life is and his experience with mental health. “He was just really sympathetic and what I needed at my lowest ever moment.” Ryan and his mum thanked ambulance staff at the time, but he felt compelled to show support for them again when he spotted the parked vehicle months later. “I had the opportunity to do a nice gesture so I took it,” he explains. “It took a few minutes out of my time and felt good. I always smile at strangers and make conversation, so it didn’t feel weird or random to me.” Ella Jane Brookbanks, 32, lives in Wilmslow where she works as a writer but also volunteers for Girl Guiding. After the Manchester Terror Attack, in which a little girl who attended a local Brownies group died, she encouraged her Rainbows group (aged 5-7) to do something positive.

“We wrote little postcards with little messages on, little poems, or happy, positive pictures for those who can’t spell very well,” Ella recalls. “We don’t have a local ambulance service so we sent the postcards out to the North West Ambulance Service. “The girls completely understood what this was for. They were proud to take part. It was an important message to the girls that they should be proud to show support to our local emergency services because they are there to help us and we should help them too.” Recently kind notes or gifts left for ambulance services have been going viral on social media. This week an ambulance crew in Faversham returned to their vehicle, only to find a tenner on their windscreen with a note that read: “You’re blocking our drive... No worries. Buy a coffee when you can.” Prior to that, ambulance staff in Wales found a note that read: “Thank you for blocking my driveway to save a life. Refreshments [are] on me.” The mystery person also left a fiver. And these are just the ones picked up by the media.

Such a lovely surprise when your last patients relatives come out and give you all an #IceCream as it’s a hot day!



What a lovely family!

🍦🍦🍦#BlueLightHappy pic.twitter.com/JwKrbluzr8 — Lottie Stubbs (@WMASLStubbs) May 5, 2018

Just had a member of the public run over to pay for our food whilst on break at McDonalds! Said he appreciates the work we do and we all work really hard! #BlueLightHappy @OFFICIALWMAS — Mathew Jones (@MathewJones91) September 2, 2018

Our crew Harry and Jeff were touched this afternoon when a member of the public gave them these treats!



A lovely example of #RandomActsOfKindness pic.twitter.com/61RgW4Hh23 — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) September 5, 2018