This Lung Cancer Sign Can Be Spotted In The Way That You Breathe

According to Cancer Research UK, There are around 49,200 new lung cancer cases in the UK every year, that’s more than 130 every day. However, the charity has also highlighted that 79% of cases are preventable and, as with all cancers, early diagnosis is crucial.

With this in mind, knowing the early symptoms of the cancer is essential. According to the NHS, some of these symptoms include a cough that does not go away after 3 weeks, a long-standing cough that gets worse, and chest infections that keep coming back.

However, there is one common symptom associated with lung cancer that could be easily overlooked.

The lung cancer symptom that can be identified as you breathe

If you often experience shortness of breath after exercising or when resting, this could be a sign of lung cancer.

The health experts at Johns Hopkins Medicine said: “A distressing symptom of lung cancer you may be experiencing is shortness of breath, also called dyspnea, which causes you to have difficulty catching your breath or to feel tightness in your chest.

“Shortness of breath may come on with physical activity, or even while resting.”

In their ‘Spot the Difference’ campaign, the UK’s leading lung cancer charity, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation urges: “The reality is early symptoms of lung cancer are often subtle and easy to dismiss as something else.

“A bit of breathlessness is because you’re a bit out of shape. Lack of energy can be down to anything from poor diet to low mood. And a persistent cough? Well, we all know what springs to mind now when we hear a cough.”

The charity has a range of resources to help patients and GPs to identify the warning signs of lung cancer on their website.

Lung cancer symptoms

According to the NHS, the main symptoms of lung cancer include:

a cough that does not go away after 3 weeks

a long-standing cough that gets worse

chest infections that keep coming back

coughing up blood

an ache or pain when breathing or coughing

persistent breathlessness

persistent tiredness or lack of energy

loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss

Less common symptoms of lung cancer include:

changes in the appearance of your fingers, such as becoming more curved or their ends becoming larger (this is known as finger clubbing)

difficulty swallowing (dysphagia) or pain when swallowing

wheezing

a hoarse voice

swelling of your face or neck

persistent chest or shoulder pain