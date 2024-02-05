‘This Show Doesn’t Dictate S**t’: Drake Rips Grammys In Online Diss

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Drake isn’t having it with the Grammy Awards, and he let his fans know prior to the ceremony Sunday.

The rapper, who received four Grammy nominations this year, took to social media to slam the ceremony alongside a clip of his 2019 acceptance speech at the award show.

“All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts it’s just the opinion of a group of people who’s name are kept a secret 🤫😂 (literally you can google it),” he wrote in an Instagram stories update.

“Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show doesn’t dictate shit in our world.”

“All you incredible artists remember this show isn't the facts it's just the opinion of a group of people who's name are kept a secret 🤫😂 (literally you can google in) congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show… pic.twitter.com/HwGfzIw4lf — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 4, 2024

The diss from Drake, who has five Grammy wins, arrived on the same day Jay Z took aim at the Recording Academy for snubbing his wife, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, over the years in the Album of the Year category.

Drizzy has continued his beef with the Grammys over the years.

He skipped the show back in 2017 and later declared that he wasn’t a fan of having Hotline Bling put in the rap category that year.

Drake, who accepted the Grammy for Best Rap Song for God’s Plan in 2019, told the crowd during his acceptance speech that they “already won” before the Grammys telecast cut off the rest of his remarks.

A representative for the award show told Variety at the time that there was a “natural pause” in Drake’s speech, leading the producers to “assume that he was done and then cut to commercial.”

When The Weeknd was snubbed ahead of the 2021 ceremony, Drake wrote that the Grammys “may no longer matter” and artists should stop allowing themselves “to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards.”