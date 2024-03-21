This Popular Social Activity Can Ward Off Dementia

According to Alzheimer’s Society, research has found that ten minutes of social interaction a day helps improve wellbeing for people with dementia in care homes.

Now, it’s been revealed that a specific social activity can benefit people with dementia and it’s actually really quite surprising.

According to a study published in 2019, people with dementia can experience cognitive improvement from playing bingo.

How bingo helps dementia sufferers

The research, which was undertaken by 15 people mostly between the ages of 75-84 years old, looked at how regularly playing bingo improved the cognitive wellbeing of dementia sufferers in terms of memory, thinking, orientation, language and command.

What they found was that continuous playing of bingo for seven consecutive weeks improves the memory of sufferers. Additionally, the game itself keeps the mind in a competitive state as the speed of the game boosts the emotional aspects of mental stimulation.

Somewhat surprisingly, winning or losing the game doesn’t matter as much as taking part, keeping up with the pace of it and playing it regularly.

This correlates with a 2012 study that found that for people with mild dementia, small changes made to the colour and contrast of bingo cards could help dementia sufferers play at the same level as their peers without dementia.

The social activities that are beneficial to dementia patients

According to the NHS, the following activities are also beneficial to those with dementia: