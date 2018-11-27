This Tampon Taxi Is Delivering Sanitary Products To Homeless Women

More than 40 per cent of girls in the UK have had to use toilet roll to manage their period because they’ve struggled to afford sanitary products. But campaigners are hoping to change that with a London taxi with a difference. The black cab has been given a pink makeover and is now adorned with tampons, Mooncups and sanitary towels. It’ll be driving around London from today until 19 December, operating as a regular cab to raise awareness of period poverty both in the UK and abroad. It’ll also be making some special stop offs on the way, handing out 5,000 sanitary products to women at homeless shelters across the capital.

The idea is the brainchild of Holly Bantleman from Project Period, a coalition of period poverty campaigners. Bantleman came up with the idea while having a “cheeky margarita” in an outside bar in the summer and seeing a pink taxi go past. She hopes the taxi will raise awareness about period poverty, as well as encourage more people to donate and volunteer with period poverty charities. [Read More: 7 Things You Really Need To Know About Period Poverty] Through her work, Bantleman has witnessed the devastating impact period poverty has on women and girls both here and abroad. “The impact on someone’s confidence, on their sense of pride, is huge,” she tells HuffPost UK. “I’ve spoken to women who are unable to take public transport because they’re on their periods and can’t leave the house, and that ends up having an impact on their work and the funds that they’re able to take home to their families.”

