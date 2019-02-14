Lost Toy Elephant Given Bath And Blow-Dry By Stranger – But Still Needs To Find Its Owner

A man who found a lost toy in Vauxhall has gone the extra mile to reunite it with its owners.

Imran Ahmed, who lives in London, found the baby elephant on the road and took it home to take care of it.

And in a move that will make you go all gooey at the edges, he gave the soft toy the full pampering treatment - including a bath and ‘a very gentle blow dry’ - to make sure it was clean again before taking a photo and posting it on Twitter.