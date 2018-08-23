This Yorkshire Chippy Has Become A Must-Visit For Chinese Tourists

A Yorkshire chippy has put itself firmly on the map after translating its menu to cater for the busloads of Chinese tourists who turn up every week to sample a great British staple.

Scott’s Fish and Chips, near York, welcomes about 100 tourists every week, according to manager Roxy Vasai.

She told the BBC: “We look out for a coach and when they’re coming we shout ‘they’re here, there are 20, 30, 40 [people], let’s make it ready for them.’”

Sudden interest in fish and chips has been attributed to Chinese president Xi Jinping and then-prime minister David Cameron’s meeting over the meal in 2015, with a number of tourists adding the “experience” to their travel checklists.

As well as translating their menu into Cantonese and Mandarin, the shop has further catered to potential visitors by launching a Chinese website on Weibo, and utilising Wechat, a popular Chinese messaging app.

Vasai said the shop had benefited from increased interest from tourists, in atmosphere as well as business: “They are very friendly, smiley and happy,” she added.