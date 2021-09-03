TikTok Activist Unleashes Spam Attack On Texas Abortion Reporting Site

In the video above, Black explains that he came up with a repetitive script to overwhelm Texas Right to Life’s abortion reporting system and make it harder for them to parse through their data. He managed to send 300 site requests before his IP address was blocked, he said. He then developed an iOS shortcut for the technically challenged, reported Motherboard, which successfully tested Black’s instructions and the shortcut. Black told Motherboard that 4,170 people had clicked on his code and 4,870 had clicked on the shortcut as of Thursday morning.

Black said he was inspired by TikTok user Victoria Hammett (featured above), who made a viral video for her 750,000 followers, asking: “Wouldn’t it be so awful if we sent in a bunch of fake tips and crashed the site?” Beyond Black’s strategy, scads of other social media users were doing whatever they could to screw with the tip site — and posting some of their best stuff.

It is imperative that you report suspicious abortiony activity to this hotline: https://t.co/TDiMb41roMpic.twitter.com/U2d1d4qx4o — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 2, 2021

The website that Texas is using for people to snitch on Women seeking abortions is:https://t.co/ktapwulUaR



You can help crash this website by entering bullshit info.



RT to make Good Trouble.#TexasTaliban — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 2, 2021

Oh boy, I am going to have FUN with this!! 😍 — Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ (@KylaInTheBurgh) September 2, 2021

I'm pretty sure I heard someone say that Fox personalities are funding abortions is Texas. I better report them to be safe. #ReportFox — John Oberlin (@OMGno2trump) September 2, 2021