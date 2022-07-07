BBC News Presenter Caught Scrolling On Phone With Feet Up During Government Meltdown

With the Tory government imploding, you’d think there would be little time to put your feet up if you were in charge of delivering the news.

However, BBC News presenter Tim Willcox was caught doing just that on Wednesday night as Boris Johnson saw members of his party resigning left, right and centre.

As reporter Ros Atkins shared the latest update live from Downing Street, the programme cut back to the studio where a completely unprepared Tim was seen scrolling through his phone with his feet up on the desk.

After realising he was on air, a shocked Tim got back into position before the camera quickly returned to Ros in Downing Street (watch the video above).

The gaffe didn’t go unnoticed by viewers…

Tim Willcox scrolling through the Nadine Dorries memes pic.twitter.com/QYhVdLk30g — Paul (@PDtwbx) July 6, 2022

Tim Willcox checking where his Deliveroo has got to... pic.twitter.com/UYdNtqyz7b — Andy Reeve 💙 💛 (@andrewreeveart) July 6, 2022

You really do have to feel for Tim Willcox here, but at the same time, thank you @BBCTimWillcox for giving me a chuckle.

Just as long as you weren't Googling tractors! https://t.co/6Hj4TsRfJq — Gregg 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@GreggC_CC) July 6, 2022

Accidentally cutting away to Tim Willcox with his feet on the news desk checking his phone was a moment of light relief on the BBC News Channel — Terry Twinspin 📻🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@hbafilmshorts) July 6, 2022

On Wednesday, Boris Johnson suffered more resignations in a single day than any other prime minister in history.

The PM rejected direct pleas from the likes of Grant Shapps, Simon Hart, Priti Patel and Brandon Lewis to quit.

And in a dramatic move, Michael Gove was sacked from the cabinet after telling the Johnson earlier in the day his position was untenable.

Wednesday’s drama followed the shock resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid a day earlier.

The PM managed to see off the immediate threat to his premiership by carrying out a hasty reshuffle.