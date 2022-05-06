Huw Edwards BBC

Never mind the Tory defeats in the local elections, the big news on Friday morning was Huw Edwards and his morning croissant.

The BBC News host was up at the crack to present the early morning bulletin that was dominated by Labour and Lib Dems making gains in the local elections.

But things got derailed temporarily, by Huw’s pastry.

Wiping his lips, Huw told viewers: “I’m going to admit to you that I’ve just had a little bit of croissant and I’m just finishing it, I’m ashamed to say that but there you go… it’s um, twenty to six in the morning.”

Minutes later, things went decidedly Alan Partridge when Huw got political scientist Sir John Curtice involved who was in a different part of the studio crunching the numbers from yesterday’s local elections.

“I’m just wondering if Sir John Curtis has been helping himself to French patisserie this morning as he’s chomping through his date,” Huw said.

“I was just about to say Huw, whether you were going to send them up to us, they’ve certainly not reached here yet,” John replied.

UPDATE: Sir John Curtice has NOT yet eaten a croissant but has been reassured that he will receive one. pic.twitter.com/ra671I24e7 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 6, 2022

Twitter was here for all of the flaky Friday chit chat...

This is the public service broadcasting we need — Michael Shanks (@mgshanks) May 6, 2022

Croissant shame 😂 — ← ニック (N:k) (@hello_im_nik) May 6, 2022

Saving his petrol station scotch egg for later — Paul (@MalcolmTucker23) May 6, 2022