Huw Edwards Admits He's Uncertain About His Future At BBC News

BBC News anchor Huw Edwards has admitted he feels uncertain about his future at the corporation as he looks ahead to the next phase of his career. The Welsh broadcaster has been at the BBC for almost 40 years, joining in the late 1980s and becoming a correspondent for BBC Wales in 1986. Since then, he’s risen up the ranks, presenting the Six O’Clock News and segments on Newsnight and Panorama, and can now be seen fronting the BBC’s news coverage at 10pm. However, after 18 years in his current role, Huw has revealed he feels unsure how much longer he will remain at the BBC.

BBC Huw Edwards in the BBC News studio

In an interview with Radio Cymru, written up in English on BBC News’ website, Huw explained that he felt it was “perfectly natural” he would consider his future in the lead-up to his 60th birthday later this week. “A time comes when you’re bound to reassess what’s in front of you,” he told presenter Dewi Llwyd. “Now that a big milestone is here, which is 60-years-old, it’s natural for a man to think ‘Am I going to continue in this job for another five years, or do I want to do something different?’.” He continued: “The nightly news business, after 20 years, that can be taxing, even though I still enjoy the job. But I don’t think I’ll be doing that for long. “I believe that, in the first place, I think it’s fair for the viewers to get a change. Secondly, I have co-workers who are very talented - it’s time to give them a chance too.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Huw Edwards at an event in 2019

However, Huw insisted he “won’t disappear tomorrow from the 10 o’clock News” for the time being, as long he’s still “enjoying myself”. “But of course, I’m thinking about the working patterns of the future,” he added. “And the truth is that I don’t want to sustain these working patterns for a long time to come, because I don’t believe it’s a very wise thing at all.” Earlier this year, Huw claimed he’d been “ordered” by BBC bosses to remove a tweet alluding to the debacle that followed BBC Breakfast hosts Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty poking fun at a public minister’s prominently-displayed Union Jack.

Gutted. My pro-flag 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 tweet has been cut down in its prime. By order. But it will be back tomorrow 🏉 — by popular demand. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Meanwhile enjoy this magnificent flag — one of my favourites. 😇 #SixNationsRugby#FRAvWALpic.twitter.com/f1RY9xIvNJ — Huw Edwards (@thehuwedwards) March 19, 2021