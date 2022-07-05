Steve Barclay Appointed Health Secretary After Sajid Javid Resigns

Prime minister Boris Johnson and Steve Barclay leave Downing Street. Stefan Rousseau via PA Wire/PA Images

Steve Barclay has been appointed health secretary following the resignation of Sajid Javid, Whitehall sources said.

Javid dramatically quit the government on Tuesday evening, followed shortly after by chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Advertisement

Sunak said: “The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.”

He added: “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.