Steve Barclay Appointed Health Secretary After Sajid Javid Resigns

Boris Johnson presses on despite two Cabinet ministers quitting.
Graeme Demianyk

News Editor, HuffPost UK

<strong>Prime minister Boris Johnson and Steve Barclay leave Downing Street.</strong>
Stefan Rousseau via PA Wire/PA Images

Steve Barclay has been appointed health secretary following the resignation of Sajid Javid, Whitehall sources said.

Javid dramatically quit the government on Tuesday evening, followed shortly after by chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Sunak said: “The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.”

He added: “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.

