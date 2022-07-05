These Are The Cabinet Ministers Staying Loyal To Boris Johnson

Loytalists Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg. Getty Images

The prime minister lost two of his most senior ministers in a matter of minutes as the row over Christopher Pincher appeared to be the final straw.

But despite a humiliating apology over his handling of the affair involving his deputy chief whip, his authority already being damaged by a confidence vote which saw 41% of his MPs vote against him, and the loss of crunch by-elections in June, most of the PM’s Cabinet were still backing Johnson – either publicly or through “allies”. Here’s what we know so far.

Nadine Dorries

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries backed the prime minister, tweeting: “I’m not sure anyone actually doubted this, however, I am 100 behind Boris Johnson the PM who consistently gets all the big decisions right.”

I’m not sure anyone actually doubted this, however, I am 💯 behind @BorisJohnson the PM who consistently gets all the big decisions right. — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) July 5, 2022

Dominic Raab

First backer out of the blocks as spokesperson for Dominic Raab tells Sky News: "Dom is loyal to the PM"



Silence from all other corners of the cabinet so far pic.twitter.com/cmKPZK7Ote — Tom Larkin (@TomLarkinSky) July 5, 2022

Liz Truss

Liz Truss is staying and remains 100% behind the PM — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) July 5, 2022

Michael Gove

Michael Gove is NOT resigning - aide — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) July 5, 2022

Priti Patel

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel are not expected to quit.



A source close to Mr Raab said he was “loyal” to Mr Johnson, while an ally of Ms Patel said “she’s staying”.



Follow the latest: https://t.co/oAOjsVkaeZ pic.twitter.com/mIGNqoROlx — BBC Radio London (@BBCRadioLondon) July 5, 2022

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace and Michael Gove are staying in Government. As is Nadine Dorries. Wallace seen as credible leadership contender. — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) July 5, 2022

Therese Coffey

Only taken 90 minutes or so, but a source close to Therese Coffey says she is not resigning — Jason Groves (@JasonGroves1) July 5, 2022

Jacob Rees-Mogg

The Brexit opportunities minister told Sky News: “The prime minister won a large mandate in a general election, a vote of the British people and that should not be taken away from him because a number of people resign.”

Jacob Rees Mogg: “The PM won a mandate from the a British people and that is more powerful than cabinet ministers resigning” — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) July 5, 2022

Alister Jack

The Scottish secretary said: “I fully support the prime minister. I am sorry to see good colleagues resign, but we have a big job of work to do, and that’s what we’re getting on with.”

NEW: Scottish Secretary Alister Jack goes public with support for Boris in on-record statement just released.



“I fully support the Prime Minister. I am sorry to see good colleagues resign, but we have a big job of work to do, and that’s what we’re getting on with.” — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) July 5, 2022

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.