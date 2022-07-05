These Are The Cabinet Ministers Staying Loyal To Boris Johnson

Rishi Sunak has quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid has resigned as health secretary – but other Cabinet ministers are staying loyal to Boris Johnson.
The prime minister lost two of his most senior ministers in a matter of minutes as the row over Christopher Pincher appeared to be the final straw.
But despite a humiliating apology over his handling of the affair involving his deputy chief whip, his authority already being damaged by a confidence vote which saw 41% of his MPs vote against him, and the loss of crunch by-elections in June, most of the PM’s Cabinet were still backing Johnson – either publicly or through “allies”. Here’s what we know so far.
Nadine Dorries
Culture secretary Nadine Dorries backed the prime minister, tweeting: “I’m not sure anyone actually doubted this, however, I am 100 behind Boris Johnson the PM who consistently gets all the big decisions right.”
Dominic Raab
Liz Truss
Michael Gove
Priti Patel
Ben Wallace
Therese Coffey
Jacob Rees-Mogg
The Brexit opportunities minister told Sky News: “The prime minister won a large mandate in a general election, a vote of the British people and that should not be taken away from him because a number of people resign.”
Alister Jack
The Scottish secretary said: “I fully support the prime minister. I am sorry to see good colleagues resign, but we have a big job of work to do, and that’s what we’re getting on with.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.