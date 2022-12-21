So, This Is The Time Of Day We Should Be Eating Christmas Dinner

SolStock via Getty Images Apparently loads of us actually eat Christmas dinner before 5pm

If you spend Christmas Day lounging in your new jammies and taking it easy until the evening when it’s time to tuck into dinner, we hate to break it to you, you’re late.

Yes really, as according to new research, the majority of Christmas Dinner diners in the UK sit down to scoff turkey at 2pm – in fact more than one in four of us (28%) opt for early afternoon festive scran.

23% choose to have Christmas dinner just an hour later at 3pm and 18% start their meal at 1pm – so afternoon dining is apparently the way to go if you want to sit with the majority.

Just a tiny 3% of us have Christmas dinner at, well, dinner time at 6pm, with 5% of people polled having it at 5pm.

Here’s the full lowdown:

The Midland Here's the most popular times for Christmas Dinner scoffing

Alongside festive dining times, Manchester-based iconic hotel The Midland surveyed 2,010 Brits to see what festive foods and dishes Brits love year on year, and those that we want to boot from Christmas Dinner.

The results revealed that pigs in blankets are the nation’s favourite festive food with almost half of those surveyed (48%) stating this Christmas dinner staple as their most loved festive food.

Cheese and crackers follow in second with almost half (47%) stating the after-dinner dish as their favourite festive treat (hard agree).

Meanwhile the study found smoked salmon to be the UK’s least favourite dish over the festive period as one-fifth (20%) of Brits expressed their dislike for this delicacy, closely followed by bread sauce (19%) and hate-them or love-them sprouts (17%) in third place.