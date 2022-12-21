17 Board Games To Buy For Christmas That Won't Bore The Family To Tears

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Are you a Christmas gaming household or not? We’re not talking Nintendo or Playstation here, but good old-fashioned board games, the kind of fun that takes up a whole December afternoon, then pack away neatly into a box.
When we polled HuffPost writers and readers for their festive favourites, we got a lot of answers back. Word games like Articulate and Scrabble ranked highly, as did traditional favourites like Trivial Pursuit and Monopoly, but we were also pointed in the direction of a range of games we’ve yet to try ourselves.
From classics to new releases via TV tie-ins and fantasy fun, you’re not going to be short of options here.
Buy them now and they’ll keep you busy through till New Year... 2099.