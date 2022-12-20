Life
FamilyChristmasshoppingHome and GardenToys

The Best Last Minute Christmas Crackers That Aren’t Just Full Of Tat

Forgot to buy your Christmas crackers? It's not too late if you order these today!

Shopping Writer

Bored of the flapping fish and jumping frogs? You'll love these crackers!
Amazon / HuffPost
Bored of the flapping fish and jumping frogs? You'll love these crackers!

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Personally, one of my favourite parts of Christmas dinner – aside from the lashings of gravy and the giant Yorkshire puds obvs – is linking arms with everyone at the table and pulling our crackers.

I love the sound of the snaps (and the smokey smell that comes with them) and finding out what colour hat I’ll have and who bagged the best gift.

Sadly, after all that hype, sometimes the gifts are, shall we say, a little naff? Who really wants a flapping fish that instantly rolls up into a ball the moment you touch it or a jumping frog made of cheap plastic?

If this year you’re looking for crackers that aren’t packed full of tat, take a look at the selection we’ve rounded up below.

1
Amazon
This make-your-own cracker set
Bored of getting naff gifts in your crackers? Well, with this make-your-own cracker set – that comes complete with tags, ribbon, hats, and snaps – you get to choose what goes into this year's crackers.
£4.95 at Amazon
2
Amazon
These crackers contain a brilliant racing robins game
I absolutely love the concept of getting a set of racing robins and a race mat in your crackers. What a fun way to make more of the after Christmas dinner lull, where everyone is just too full to move.
£16.95 at Amazon
3
Amazon
This Nutcracker-themed set contain some seriously quirky ornaments
Sick and tired of getting the flapping fish or a giant plastic paper clip in your cracker each year? Well, these deluxe crackers – that come complete with a selection of Nutcracker Christmas ornaments – make a great alternative.
£16.95 (was £21.30) at Amazon
4
Amazon
For taking fun family selfies, these crackers are the one
Whether you’ve got teens that love taking selfies or just fancy something a little different this year, these handmade crackers – that come with the traditional paper hat and joke – feature a range of photo props for creating the perfect festive themed selfie.
£9.90 at Amazon
5
Amazon
How sweet are these toy solider themed crackers?
Featuring the standard hats, jokes and quiz cards that we all love, this set of London Guard crackers are free from the cheap plastic tat most crackers contain. Instead, they're filled with metal treats that might actually come in handy.
£12.95 at Amazon
6
Amazon
This trad holly and ivy set would look good on any festive table
We love this classy print, and these crackers come with actually usable gifts, including biscuit cutters and a bottle opener. If I pulled on one of these crackers and won, I wouldn’t be disappointed!
£15.29 at Amazon
7
Amazon
These pretty crackers feature a festive Christmas tree print
This six pack of crackers come with the must-have snap, party hat, and joke, along with a mini gift. Okay so there's nail clippers included, but also a mini golf set and skittles. Fun!
£12.95 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Suggest a correction