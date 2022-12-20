Amazon / HuffPost Bored of the flapping fish and jumping frogs? You'll love these crackers!

Personally, one of my favourite parts of Christmas dinner – aside from the lashings of gravy and the giant Yorkshire puds obvs – is linking arms with everyone at the table and pulling our crackers.

I love the sound of the snaps (and the smokey smell that comes with them) and finding out what colour hat I’ll have and who bagged the best gift.

Sadly, after all that hype, sometimes the gifts are, shall we say, a little naff? Who really wants a flapping fish that instantly rolls up into a ball the moment you touch it or a jumping frog made of cheap plastic?