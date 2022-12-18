Life
Hosting Christmas At Yours? 14 Home Buys You'll Need If You Want It To Be Stress Free

All the cleaning products and hosting essentials you could possibly need.

I’m not sure what it is exactly about the month of December, but I’m convinced that time moves at double-speed. In the blink of an eye, we go from opening the first door of our advent calendars, to welcoming in guests who’ve come to stay for the festive season.

If (like me) you’re feeling pretty under-prepared for the cavalry to arrive, then now is the perfect time to pick up some essential bits and bobs that’ll make their stay run smoothly. From cleaning products and food-prep must-haves, to additions to the spare room that are sure to impress any guest, I’ve pulled together a handy selection of everything you might need.

1
Amazon
This hot plate will keep any other food warm while you wait for the turkey
To avoid the roast potatoes or vegetables going cold before the turkey has even made it out of the oven, pick up this table-top food warmer. With three tea lights placed underneath, heat will be evenly distributed to keep any food warm for up to an hour.
£29.45 from Amazon
2
Amazon
A Flash Speedmop will help you quickly spruce up floors without any fuss
Extra people traipsing through your home will inevitably mean your floors quickly get quite grotty. Far less over-the-top than your typical bucket and mop, this Flash Speedmop will freshen up your floors in no time at all.
£13.75 (was £22) from Amazon
3
Amazon
These handy festive charms will ensure drinks don’t get mixed up
This pack of eighteen glass charms will come in handy if you’re keen to avoid drink-related mishaps like your Nan mistaking her elderflower cordial for someone’s gin and tonic. Best of all, they’re festive-themed!
£8.99 from Amazon
4
Amazon
And it’s just always a good idea to have some spare batteries on hand
Whether it’s the TV remote dying right before the EastEnders special, or your nephew having a meltdown because his freshly unwrapped remote control car has got no juice, you can bet that batteries will be required at some point on Christmas Day.
£14.10 from Amazon
5
Amazon
This handy chalkboard sign will stop constant requests for the Wifi password
If you don’t want to have to route around for the wifi code every time a new guest arrives, then this mini chalkboard sign will definitely save you some precious time.
£9.99 from Amazon
6
Amazon
If you don’t have enough dining chairs, get these metal folding ones
In my opinion, It’s just not Christmas if there aren’t far too many people squeezed around the table. This set of two sleek folding metal chairs will definitely come in handy if you’re in need of extra seats.
£65.99 from Amazon
7
Amazon
Make it easy to pour everyone a drink with this electric wine bottle opener
Take the stress out of getting your guests a drink with this handy electric wine bottle opener. It can be powered by both USB and batteries, looks really swish, and removes a cork in seconds.
£13.99 from Amazon
8
Amazon
Upgrade your old spare room curtains for these bestselling blackout ones
You want your guests to sleep well while they stay with you, so make sure that the curtains in the spare room are properly fit for purpose before they arrive. If in doubt, this set has over 38,000 five-star reviews, and come in 23 different colours.
£19.93 from Amazon
9
Amazon
Use this nifty Febreeze spray to give carpets and upholstery a quick refresh
Make worn carpets and slightly tired sofas look and feel brand-new with a quick spritz of this fantastic Febreeze spray. It’s got a heavenly citrus scent, and also kills 99.9% of bacteria on fabrics.
£7.59 from Amazon
10
Amazon
Accommodate extra coats by making the back of a door into a storage spot
To avoid your hallway rack looking completely overrun, use these handy hooks to turn the back of any door into an extra space for hanging jackets and coats. There are six in a pack, and they comfortably fit over both 2cm and 4cm doors.
£7.99 from Amazon
11
Amazon
Serve up meats and cheeses on this aesthetic acacia wood cutting board
If you reckon you’ll probably end up putting on a bit of a charcuterie spread in the evening, then this is the perfect affordable board. The paddle handle makes it easy to manoeuvre, and I love that it’s fine to chop straight on to without there being any worry about knife marks.
£6.89 from Amazon
12
Amazon
Make sure you’ve got enough extra towels to accommodate your guests
Already tight on towels as it is? Then you’ll definitely want to add to your collection before any guests arrive. All made from soft Egyptian cotton, this set comes with two large towels, and two hand towels — making it perfect for two guests.
£26.95 from Amazon
13
Amazon
Give guests the proper hotel treatment with this set of Cowshed minis
To really make your guests feel extra special, leave this luxurious set of Cowshed minis on their bed. The gloriously scented set includes a shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, and two types of shower gel. Plus, if your visitors have already got a lot to pack, they’ll be delighted to know that you’ve got the toiletries covered.
£20 from Amazon
14
Amazon
Have a separate booze fridge that’s somewhere people can easily access
If you don't want guests constantly asking you for a drink, or getting in the way on their hunt for some booze while you're cooking, then a tabletop mini fridge will definitely be a worthwhile purchase.
£98.80 from Amazon
