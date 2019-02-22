The Times Emoji Explainer Is Our Favourite Thing That Happened This Week

It’s definitely 2019 when a headline on The Times’ front page starts with “Facepalm” (🤦‍♀️).

The story in question concerns lawyers urging judges to learn “the sexual and sometimes sinister” meaning of emojis 👀.

These “small digital images” are already common in US cases and becoming more frequent in evidence used in criminal cases in the UK, reports The Times.

A typical High Court judge might see an aubergine 🍆 or maple leaf 🍁 emoji as “fairly innocuous”, it goes on. So Felicity Gerry, QC is calling for a “legal emoji primer” to help the judiciary... get with the times.

But the part of the piece that is delighting a lot of people (including us and Twitter) is the emoji explainer titled: “Not so innocent...”