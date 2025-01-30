7 Times Pets Proved They Understand Us Way Better Than We Think

Krista Mangulsone via Unsplash A cat and dog playing

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how dogs can mirror your mood.

And in case you were still in any doubt, yes ― they do take your personality traits on too.

So it makes sense that Redditor after Redditor commented on a post shared by u/PurrLoveCat to r/AskReddit: “People who have a pet at home, at what point did you realise that the pet really, consciously, understood you?”, it read.

Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:

1) “I get migraines fairly regularly. I also have two cats that I adopted three years apart.”

“My older cat, now a dashing senior citizen at 11 years old, can usually predict my migraines about three days in advance. I know this because he’ll insist on sniffing my temples and hairline and will try to usher me back into bed a few hours before one kicks in.

Advertisement

“Once I’m on my ass with the migraine, dark room, eye mask, and all, I’ll hear him yelling at my husband outside the bedroom door. If we let him in the bedroom, he immediately curls up near me and will not let anyone (namely my husband) get close until I’m either functional or asleep.”

2) “We scold our cats if they go on the kitchen counter.”

“One day I heard a cat meowing and meowing ― he just wouldn’t stop. I go the the kitchen to find him on the floor, meowing and staring at our other cat on the counter.

“This mf is a snitch!”

3) “My parrot knew when I was sad.”

“She’d snuggle up to me and give me kisses when I wasn’t even crying. When I was crying, she’d whisper ‘hi’ and wipe away my tears with her face. This was the ONLY time she behaved this way. I miss her more than words can say.”

Advertisement

4) “I cried on my dog’s little shoulder because my grandmother was an absolute bully and had spent a day tormenting me.”

“The next day ― and this was the only time in her 16 years on the planet my dog had done this ― she took a massive sh*t right where my grandmother would step when getting out of bed.

“My dog understood my grandmother was hurting me and breaking my 8-year-old heart every day and did the only thing she could do in my defence.”

Advertisement

5) “When I slept over at my boyfriend’s place when we were first dating, I filled the space his cat usually took on the bed. One of the first nights I was there the cat played a trick on me.”

“He jumped on the bed, saw that I was there, and checked that I was awake and my boyfriend was asleep. He then jumped down again, walked out into the hallway, and started to cry as if something was REALLY wrong.

“I got up to check that he was okay and the second I was out of bed he sprinted past me, launched himself onto the bed, and curled up where I’d been. He then dug his claws in and refused to move. I had to contort myself around him the rest of the night.”

Advertisement

6) “The phone rang and the only one at home was my first cat, so he answered it and kept the caller on the line until we arrived.”

“We got in and saw the phone hanging off the table. I promptly hung it up. The cat gave me an immediate glare. And then the phone rang, and an indignant voice asked, ‘Why did you hang up on me?!’. He had been talking to the cat for over five minutes.”

And finally...

7) “I have an orange tabby, so, never.”