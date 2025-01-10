Timothée Chalamet Reveals Why He Got An Epic Telling Off From Saoirse Ronan On Little Women Set

Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet pictured during a recent Q&A for Vanity Fair Vanity Fair

Timothée Chalamet has admitted he managed to get on the wrong side of Saoirse Ronan while they were working together.

In 2017, the pair shared the screen in the film Lady Bird, before reuniting two years later on another Greta Gerwig project, Little Women.

With both stars currently promoting big projects – Blitz for her and A Complete Unknown For Him – they recently reunited for a Q&A session with Vanity Fair in the lead-up to this year’s Oscars.

And it was during this interview that Timothée spoke about the epic telling off from Saoirse he received behind the scenes of Little Women.

Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet in Little Women Columbia Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock

“Everyone was sort of at a genesis,” he said of himself and co-stars Saoirse and Florence Pugh during their time making the film. “Beautiful Boy was coming out at that time, and that was basically the second quote-unquote ‘big-ish’ movie I was in, and I was having a hard time getting people on the phone to help me figure out my schedule and where I was going to go.

“I wanted to do a regional tour and visit places in the States that were visited by that story. So, the intent was pure.”

He continued: “I was in my trailer, and I only got a call at a certain time. And my hair and makeup was quick on that movie, it was like a 10-minute, you know, jump in, whatever, and I was out. So I guess I was supposed to be in the chair at a certain time, and I wasn’t, I was on the phone trying to do this thing.

“And I get this bang on my trailer door, really intensely. I was thinking someone had died. And I open the door and it’s Saoirse in a bald cap.”

“Do you remember this?” he asked, prompting a simple “yeah” from his former co-star.

“She was like, ‘get your ass in the fucking trailer right now – they’re waiting for you in hair and makeup’,” Timothée continued. “And I always just love that memory, you know?”

“And are you on time now,” Saoirse questioned, to which the Wonka star insisted: “I’m on time all the time.”

“Good,” she responded.

In fact, Timothée and Saoirse were supposed to act alongside one another for a third time in Greta Gerwig’s latest film, Barbie, which would have seen them both making cameos.

However, due to scheduling conflicts, Greta was unable to get her two regulars into her biggest film to date.

