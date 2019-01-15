Toddler Less Than Impressed By New Baby Brother In Hilarious Video

The one thing every parent bringing a new baby home wants is for their other children to warm to their newborn. But one toddler wasn’t going to give her parents (read: traitors) the satisfaction.

When Little Ella met, and held, her new baby brother for the first time their meeting went down like a lead balloon. Rather than a sweet smile for the new addition, or even a kiss on the head, Ella stared straight at the camera with a huge frown on her face.

When baby Coleman was placed in her lap, Ella then proceeded to stare forwards, before finally catching a glimpse of her brother – and looking less than thrilled about it.

Here’s hoping she warms up to him soon.

