Tom Hardy Sets The Record Straight On 'Real-Life Superhero' Moped Chase

Tom Hardy has cleared up exactly what went down last year, when an eyewitness said the actor was a real-life “superhero” after he chased down a moped thief in the street.

In April 2017, reports claimed Tom had chased a teenager on a stolen moped - a route that was described as “assault course”-esque at the time - before “hauling [him] into a bus stop” to search him for weapons, as he waited on the police.

The actor has now addressed the subject for the first time in an interview with Esquire, revealing that the media missed out a crucial part of the story.