This Is The Very Sweet Reason You Rarely See Tom Holland And Zendaya On A Red Carpet Together

Tom Holland and Zendaya Taylor Jewell/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Considering they’re arguably the “it” couple in Hollywood right now, you actually see Tom Holland and Zendaya out and about together a lot less than you might expect.

And the British actor has said there’s a good reason for this.

In a wide-ranging new interview with Men’s Health, Tom opened up about keeping a low-profile, particularly when it comes to premieres for his girlfriend’s projects.

He explained that even when he attends premieres of the Challengers star’s shows and films, he tends not to walk the red carpet alongside her so as not to distract from her moment in the spotlight.

“It’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us,” he claimed.

An exception to this would be Marvel’s Spider-Man movies, in which they appear together as Peter Parker and MJ.

The two are also set to share the screen once again in Christopher Nolan’s follow-up to the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, which will be a new adaptation of the epic The Odyssey.

Tom went on to say that while he typically avoids public appearances – and trips to the theatre need to be “booked in advance” to avoid a furore – he isn’t above doing his own grocery shopping.

In fact, he recently had to dissipate a brawl at a Whole Foods in LA, recalling to the men’s magazine: “[Two men were] like going at it, right behind me. I can see that [one of them] recognised me immediately, and you could see the wheels turning, like, ‘I’m really angry, but Spider-Man is telling me to calm down’.”

He also shared that he plans to retire from public life once he becomes a dad, claiming: “When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore. [My life will be] golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth.”

You can read Tom Holland’s full interview (and, indeed, admire the eye-catching accompanying photo-shoot) in the latest issue of Men’s Health.