Christopher Nolan Has Big Plans For His Next Film After Oppenheimer – Here's Everything We Know

Christopher Nolan celebrating his two wins at the Oscars earlier this year via Associated Press

Details about Christopher Nolan’s next film have been revealed.

Whispers in Hollywood have been going on about exactly what the director had planned for his next project for some time – with production company Universal finally confirming what he had up his sleeve on Monday.

Advertisement

But what exactly is Nolan cooking up? Which of his regular cast of actors will be bringing back for his next film? And when should we expect to see it? Here’s everything we know so far…

What will be Christopher Nolan’s next film after Oppenheimer?

It’s been revealed that for his next film, Nolan will be adapting the epic The Odyssey for the big screen.

Universal described the forthcoming film as a “mythic action epic shot across the world”, and is undoubtedly the most ambitious film to date for a director already known for taking massive swings.

Advertisement

Nolan will also be the first filmmaker to use brand new IMAX technology, which will mark the first time The Odyssey will be shown on IMAX screens.

Which actors have been cast in Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey?

Hollywood golden couple Zendaya and Tom Holland via Associated Press

Christopher Nolan is known for working with the same actors time and time again, and his Odyssey will be no exception.

Advertisement

Fresh from his pivotal role in Oppenheimer, Matt Damon will be appearing in the film, as will Anne Hathaway – who previously starred in The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar, and credits Christopher Nolan with revitalising her career – and Robert Pattinson, with whom he worked on 2020’s Tenet.

Christopher Nolan and Anne Hathaway via Associated Press

But Nolan is also bringing in some new additions to his circle of performers.

A-list couple Tom Holland and Zendaya have both been cast in the film, as have Oscar winners Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron.

Advertisement

Will any other actors be cast in Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey later?

Given how epic the story is – and how jam-packed with stars his latest films have been – it’s fair to say that more could well be added in the future.

In recent history, Nolan has made no secret of his hopes to collaborate with Florence Pugh again after her minor part in Oppenheimer, so it’s worth keeping an eye on her socials to see if she has any updates…

What is The Odyssey about?

For those who didn’t study the epic poem at school, it basically tells the story of the Ancient Greek hero Odysseus, and his decade-long journey home to his wife Penelope at the end of the Trojan war.

Advertisement

Over the course of his 10-year global trek, Odysseus encounters all manner of adversaries and perils, while Penelope also has to contend with suitors while her husband is presumed dead.

When is Christopher Nolan’s new film The Odyssey released in cinemas?