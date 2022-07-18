Tom Tugendhat Is The Latest Candidate To Be Kicked Out Of The Tory Leadership Race

Tom Tugendhat looks on as Rishi Sunak makes a point during last night's ITV debate. Jonathan Hordle/ITV via PA Media

Tom Tugendhat has become the latest candidate to drop out of the Tory leadership contest.

The foreign affairs committee chairman came last with 31 votes in the third ballot of Conservative MPs.

Rishi Sunak solidified his position as the frontrunner with 115 votes, 14 more than the last round, while Penny Mordaunt stayed in second place with 82 votes, one less than she managed in the previous ballot.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss came third once again on 71, up seven on the second ballot, with Kemi Badenoch fourth on 58 votes, nine more than last time round.

Tonight’s result means Sunak has further cemented his position as the frontrunner in the race.

A spokesperson for his campaign said: “Rishi has done well today because he is the candidate with the clearest plan to restore trust, rebuild the economy, reunite the country and because he is best placed to beat Labour at the next election.

“Every poll shows only Rishi can beat Starmer, and is the candidate the public think would make the best PM.

“MPs are also recognising that Rishi has the best experience and plans to deal with the current economic situation. Rishi will rebuild our economy by gripping inflation and getting our economy growing quickly again.”

Despite coming second, Mordaunt will be disappointed that her support has fallen since the last round, while Truss would also have hoped to have made more progress after receiving the endorsement of Suella Braverman, who was ejected in the second round.

Badenoch, however, will be pleased that she continues to pick up support and is now well-placed to challenge both Mordaunt and Truss for second place.

Another ballot will be held tomorrow, with the final two candidates being confirmed following a fifth round of voting on Wednesday.